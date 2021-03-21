TEARS OF JOY FINALLY

DIANA CHIPEPO

Lusaka

THE tears of joy were understandable. After six attempts dating back from 2019 when she participated at the All-Africa Games in Morocco, runner Rhoda Njobvu has finally made it to the Olympics with three mili-seconds better than the official qualification time.“This is a dream come true,” an emotional Njobvu said. “I worked hard for this and I have finally made it. I thank God for making it possible for me. My coach [Douglas Kalembo] as well as the fans have been a great inspiration.

Missing it by a mili-second in the last competition motivated me to push extra harder and I knew I would make it with extra effort." Njobvu, who becomes the first Zambian runner to qualify for the Olympics on home soil since 1964, started her Olympics journey in Rabat, where Sydney Siame made a historical qualification after winning a gold medal.She then participated in two local events and the continental tour in Kenya last year.She almost made it during the first 2021 All-Comers Meet early this month but missed by a mili-second despite setting a new national record of 11:16 seconds but finally managed to