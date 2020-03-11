Tears of joy as Shepolopolo qualify for Olympics

ALEX NJOVU and CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka

ZAMBIA 2(4) CAMEROON 1(4)

FORGET the possible impact by the coronavirus on Tokyo 2020. This was a dream achieved with such aplomb.

In case you are new in town, the big news is that the Shepolopolo have qualified for the Olympics, a stage where the men’s team announced itself to the world in 1988 when they stunned the likes of Italy in Seoul, South Koreahttp://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/