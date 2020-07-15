Team guide: Unconvincing Nkana still have chance

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

Despite football activities having been on a halt the last three months, it has been an eventful phase for Nkana ranging from supporters petitioning Konkola Copper Mines for the removal of Everisto Kabila to former players reporting the club to FIFA for alleged unpaid dues.

After being taken on by the fans for alleged maladministration of the club, Kabila later threw in the towel to be replaced by his vice-president, Joseph Silwimba, who is expected to lead the club to what is hoped would be stability and success.

Having already declared that the club will be in the chase for their record 13th title under his leadership, Silwimba’s sentiments will be put to test based on how Nkana will fare when the league resumes after the enforced break.

Sitting fourth with 43 points, three behind leaders Forest Rangers, Nkana are undisputed title contenders and