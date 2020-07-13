Team guide: Lusaka Dynamos to be in the mix

ALEX NJOVU, BENEDICT TEMBO

Lusaka

WHEN it comes to the title fight, Lusaka Dynamos cannot be discounted as they are six points behind Super Division leaders Forest Rangers despite their sixth place on the log.

Established in 1979 by Hanif Adams, Dynamos used to hover between the Super Division and Division One. But that is now in the past after their new-found riches which have also turned out to be their curse.

In the transitional season, the club’s dream of playing in the CAF Champions League for the first time ever was abruptly curtailed after losing a player contractual dispute case filed with FIFA and were being docked league points at the height of their pursuit for leadership in Pool A.

While they continue struggling to pay foreign players, the performance on the pitch has been impressive. Relegation worries are not part of their problems.

FORM

Believe it or not, Dynamos are yet to lose a match in 2020. Despite lying sixth on the log, Dynamos are the most in-form team in the topflight. They only struggled at the beginning of the season.

“I don’t know the last time we lost a match, I really don’t know, maybe when we just started the season last year, but this year we are yet to drop all the CLICK TO READ MORE