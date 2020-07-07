Team guide: Lumwana not entirely gleaming

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

ALTHOUGH they are sitting 12th on the MTN Super Division log, Lumwana Radiants’ stay in the top flight is not entirely guaranteed. And the coach knows it.

The team is seeking three wins in the last nine matches to survive relegation. Three wins will take them to 39 points, which could be enough for another stay in the Super Division. They are currently five points off the relegation spots.

FORM

Prior to the suspension of the league due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Lumwana had picked four points from their last three outings, having drawn 1-all at home with fellow relegation strugglers Nkwazi on February 22, lost 2-1 away to table toppers Forest Rangers away in Ndola on March 1, and beaten basement side Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy (KYSA) 1-0 in Kabwe. That was enough to see them sit above teams like Nkwazi, neighbours Kansanshi Dynamos, Buildcon, Nakambala Leopards and