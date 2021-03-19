Team guide: Leopards look to knock Arrows off their perch

MULWANDA LUPIYA

Ndola

GOING by their recent performances in the last seven seasons, Red Arrows do not look like a team that will easily relinquish the title any time soon. But if there is a team that can halt that impressive run, it is definitely Mufulira Leopards.

Leopards have proved to be strong contenders for the title and nearly dethroned Arrows in 2019 but lost in a tightly contested final at Nkana West Rugby Field. Despite being in the game for a long time, Leopards have only won the National Rugby League title twice – in 1984 and 1995 – while rivals like Diggers and Arrows have 13 and 10 titles respectively.

But even as they attempt to knock Arrows off their perch, Leopards will have to do so without the services of passionate administrator Barry Hodgkinson, who has left his position at the club after leaving Mopani Copper Mines. CLICK