Team guide: How high can Eagles fly?

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

GREEN Eagles’ performance in the past three seasons has been the revelation of the MTN FAZ Super Division.

From relegation battlers, Eagles have raised the bar very high and are now rubbing shoulders with the big boys of the elite league.

So competitive were Eagles that they finished third in the 2017-2018 season and represented the country in the Confederation Cup, where they eliminated Young Buffaloes of eSwatini in their maiden participation in the second tier of the continent’s club competitions.

But lack of experience saw them bowing out at the pre-group stage to Algerian side Hussein Dey Athletic Club after drawing 0-0 in Lusaka and falling 2-1 in Algiers.

Eagles were not deterred by the elimination and put up a sterling performance in the transitional league and finished second in their group to earn a spot in the 2019-2020 Champions League.

Despite bowing out at the pre-group stage, they made a huge statement in Africa by eliminating South African giants CLICK TO READ MORE