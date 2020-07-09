Team guide: Bankers to be in contention for title

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

DESPITE being in 10th with 35 points, 11 behind Super Division leaders Forest Rangers, Zanaco are technically in the title race, which could be their eighth championship overall.

Having only played 21 games from the possible 25 before the coronavirus pandemic led to the league being halted, the Bankers, who are now under coach Chris Kaunda after dispensing with the services of Mumamba Numba, have the biggest backlog of games.

FORM

From the first 13 games of the 2019/2020 season under Numba, the Bankers were evidently struggling and fretting with relegation after only managing a paltry 13 points. One of the most difficult decisions the club hierarchy had to make was to sideline Numba and his assistant Kelvin Kaindu, who has since joined Buildcon. Although the appointment of Kaunda was not universally welcomed, it has proved to be something of a masterstroke. Alongside Joe Bwalya as his assistant, Kaunda has only lost one – a CAF Confederation Cup – while drawing once and