Teachers should not be cheaters

THE revelation by the Ministry of General Education that some teachers in Central Province have gotten loans from more than one financial institution fraudulently is a matter of grave concern.

The ministry’s director of human resource Teddy Mutengo told the Public Accounts Committee on Friday that the ministry discovered that some teachers submit their colleagues’ payslips for them to get loans.

Mr Mutengo also said some teachers are so indebted that they are getting as low as 40 percent of their income, and that Government is failing to make statutory deductions as a result.

It makes us sad to imagine that teachers, who society looks up to as models for good and upright behaviour, can engage themselves in such dishonest conduct.

How can such teachers disengage themselves from malpractices such as examination leakages?

Of course we are not oblivious to the realities of our current economic situation which we find ourselves in as a nation, but this is not an excuse for anybody to engage in fraud.

There is need to understand why these teachers are engaging in this fraudulent activity. Obviously they want to empower themselves.

How else can they build that house or buy land or indeed a car? It can only be through borrowing. But borrowing must have limits, otherwise individuals end up in a debt trap, where they cannot survive without borrowing.

In the end it becomes easier to borrow to pay back debts, only to borrow again, thereby creating a vicious cycle for themselves.

To have workers getting paid less than half of their basic pay means that we have teachers who spend half the time they are supposed to be at work, busy trying to find alternative means to support their families.

In the end it is the learners they teach who suffer, because their attention is divided and they cannot put in their best at work.

Could this be one of the reasons we are seeing lower pass rates in government schools because teachers only give half of their attention to pupils in class?

Government should make cheaper loans more accessible to as many civil servants as possible, through initiatives such as the Public Service Micro Finance Company, and other similar arrangements aimed at giving affordable loans to public service workers.

We know that this problem is not unique to teachers or the Ministry of General Education. Other civil servants have also fallen in this debt trap, and are now struggling to get out of it.

What is also sad is that the e-payslip which is meant to cut the cost of printing thousands of payslips for civil servants, has now created another problem, and is now affecting government revenue.

We urge the Ministry of General Education to quickly find a solution to this problem before it becomes a national scandal.

We also urge other ministries to take stock of their employees and ensure that they are not engaging in this kind of fraud.

But we also challenge our teachers to rise above board and live lives worth their noble profession, and be best examples to the children they stand before on a daily basis.