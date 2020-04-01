‘Teachers running away from sexuality education’

LINDA NYONDO, Lusaka

A SURVEY conducted in schools has revealed that some teachers are refusing to teach comprehensive sexuality education (CSE).

Media Network on Child’s Rights and Development (MNCRD) executive director Henry Kabwe said teachers who are refusing to teach CSE believe that the subject is inappropriate.

“The refusal by some teachers to teach pupils CSE in schools will have a negative effect on the fight against child marriages and teenage pregnancies,” he said in an interview.

Mr Kabwe said Government should use existing structures to educate teachers who are CLICK TO READ MORE