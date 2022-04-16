Teachers recruited in 2020 to be placed on payroll

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

THE 1,500 teachers who received appointment letters in 2020 but were not placed on the payroll will be included after their academic qualifications are scrutinised by the Ministry of Education. Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary for technical services Joel Kamoko says Government is working to resolve the matter to start paying the affected teachers who were recruited and given appointment letters in 2020. Mr Kamoko said this when he paid a courtesy call on Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Augustine Kasongo. He said the 1,500 teachers have been advised to submit their academic qualifications to the Ministry of Education human resource director at the headquarters for their credentials to be scrutinised. “Only when their qualifications are clean and genuine will Government put them on payroll,” he said. Mr Kamoko urged the 1,500 teachers not to re-apply for jobs in the ongoing recruitment exercise as they are already in the system. He said it is inappropriate for Government not to include teachers CLICK TO READ MORE