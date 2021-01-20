Teacher’s pet fires Chipolopolo to victory

MULWANDA LUPIYA, MATTHEWS KABAMBA

Ndola, Kitwe

ZAMBIA 2 TANZANIA 0

MIDFIELDER Collins Sikombe last night netted a penalty and created a goal as the Chipolopolo started their African Nations Championship in Cameroon with a win over the Taifa Stars of Tanzania.

Sikombe, who always seems to come to the rescue of coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic when it matters most, drilled the side in front on 63 minutes before turning provider for his clubmate Emmanuel Chabula on 80 minutes to ensure Zambia started their campaign on a promising note.

Sikombe has been one of the revelations under the Serbian and has found the back of the net on numerous occasions for the Chipolopolo.

Both sides started the match with less verve but the game sprang into life after the half-hour mark with Chabula and Sikombe forcing goalkeeper Aishi Manula into making two crucial saves in the space of two minutes.

Manula tipped Chabula’s powerful effort from the edge of the box for a corner and Sikombe was denied from close range by the alert custodian from the resultant corner on 31 minutes.

Kelvin Kampamba went into the referee’s book after a challenge on Baraka Majogoro in the 37th minute as the CLICK TO READ MORE