Teachers brace for new normal

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

The Zambia National Union of Teachers (ZNUT) has welcomed the decision to partially reopen schools and has suggested mandatory testing for COVID-19 and 14 days quarantine for pupils before they report for lessons.

And Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) vice-president Austin Mwange said the reopening of some businesses will boost the economy as well as prevent job losses.

ZNUT general secretary Newman Bubala said adhering to public health regulations like observing social distance and regular hand washing will prevent schools from becoming a breeding ground for the pandemic