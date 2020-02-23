Teachers at Mangelengele school stretched, ratio to pupil not sufficient

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

PROVISION of quality education at Mangelengele primary school in Luangwa District has been a challenge since 2012 when the institution was upgraded from a community school.

Lack of classroom space, high teacher pupil ratio and lack of electricity are some of the major challenges the school is grappling with.

With a population of 418 pupils, the school only has six classrooms and eight teachers.

As though that is not enough, one teacher handles three classes at the most, teaching at least three subjects per day.

Teachers find it difficult to ensure that every pupil has understood the lesson because their number exceeds the required number per class.

Macmillan Malambo teaches science, mathematics and English to grades five, six and seven.