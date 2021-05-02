Teacher, vet nabbed over money laundering

DOREEN NAWA

Lusaka

A TEACHER and a veterinary officer in Southern Province have been arrested for alleged money laundering involving over K1.8 million.

Fostina Siafweba, 35, a teacher of Highlands Township in Monze was arrested for allegedly collecting K1,766,900 from members of the public through a money, circulation scheme called Success Savings Group.

It is alleged that she provided banking and financial services without a licence from the Bank of Zambia.

This is contained in a statement issued yesterday by Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) public relations officer Mathias Kamanga.

Mr Kamanga said Ernest Ndalama, 47, a veterinary officer of Mazabuka District, was arrested for alleged theft by public Servant.

Ndalama, who is employed under the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock in Mazabuka, allegedly stole K34,770, which was collected in 2019 for meat inspection at an abattoir during the foot and mouth disease outbreak.

The two suspects were released on police bond and will appear in court soon. CLICK