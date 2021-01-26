Teacher unions ask Ministry of Finance to release grants early

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE Ministry of Finance should release grants early to enable schools to prepare for re-opening next week, Basic Teachers Union of Zambia general secretary Henry Sinkala has advised.

Mr Sinkala said while teachers are receiving some facemasks and sanitisers from well-wishers, the ministry needs to release the money to enable schools to adequately prepare to accommodate the pupils.

President Edgar Lungu deferred the re-opening of schools to next week Monday following increased cases of coronavirus.

School managements have been directed to ensure that COVID-19 preventative measures are in place before re-opening.

Last week, the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) secured two million face masks for pupils, with each province getting 200,000 and 75,000 face shields for teachers.

The unit also organised 250,000 disposable masks and 15,000 five-litre containers of hand sanitisers to be