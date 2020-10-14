Teacher-pupil bond important – ZANEC

LINDA NYONDO, Lusaka

THE low reach and alternative modes of education designed to provide continuity of learning during the COVID-19 era has proved the importance of teacher-pupil relationship.

Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) says Covid-19 has proved that removing teachers and replacing them with technology cannot bring about the learning children require.

ZANEC executive director George Hamusunga said: “Our research has shown that only remote learning initiatives that involved physical contact with children have been successful,” he said.

Mr Hamusunga said the research also revealed that most pupils and teachers, especially those from rural areas, do not have access to gadgets needed to transmit e-learning.

He said the teacher-pupil relationship is important in mitigating the crisis caused by