Teacher has 2 million masks

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

WITH only 10 days remaining before schools reopen for the first term, Government has secured two million washable face masks for distribution to learning institutions countrywide as part of preparations for resumption of lessons.

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national coordinator Chanda Kabwe told a media briefing yesterday that each province will receive 200,000 face masks for pupils.

Mr Kabwe said teachers and support staff will receive 75,000 face shields to protect themselves from contracting coronavirus.

Last week, President Edgar Lungu deferred reopening of schools from January 26 to February 1, following increased cases of coronavirus in the country.