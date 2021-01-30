TBwoy’s supplication

THELMA BWALYA, Lusaka

SINGER and songwriter TBwoy has released his first single this year titled Munisunge featuring Lanji on which he asks God to keep him well even as He is giving him wealth because he has seen that his life is getting better.

TBowy, whose real name is Tanonga Nswana, says he also took the opportunity to honour his wife in the song by mentioning her name.

“Munisunge is talking about me asking God to keep me well, [when] everything is getting better, most of the times us people tend to forget our past, when we forget our past,” he explains.

“We forget even the friends that we had, we forget our past, we want to change relatives, change people that we hang out with. Certain times people want to change siblings, they want to associate themselves with siblings that are doing well.

"So I'm talking to my God, I'm telling him please as you give me the money, give me the blessings and