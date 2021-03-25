TB patients unaware of status

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ABOUT 20,000 tuberculosis (TB) patients in Zambia are not on treatment and are spreading the disease in communities, Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has said.

Government has since appealed to cooperating partners to continue supporting its efforts in putting TB patients on medication to curb transmission of the disease.

Dr Chanda also said some TB patients shun treatment because of the stigma attached to the disease, while others ignore symptoms of the ailment.

The minister said this yesterday when he virtually launched the commemoration of World TB Day under the theme ‘TB is still with us, let us end TB together’.

“Despite having free TB treatment and testing services, we continue losing people from the curable disease because of late presentation and the stigma attached to it.

“For every 10 cases of TB patients treated, nine fully recover. We only lose one due CLICK TO READ MORE