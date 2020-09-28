TB patients providing false information, absconding treatment

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

SOME tuberculosis patients in Kitwe are giving false residential addresses to health workers, making it difficult for Government to contain the spread of the airborne disease.

Kitwe district TB coordinator Sharon Musakanya said in an interview recently that Kitwe has continued to record an increase in the number of tuberculosis cases.

This is because of the tendency by some TB patients to give wrong residential addresses to health workers, who fail to trace them to administer further medical attention.

Ms Musakanya said the collection of residential addresses from patients is meant to assist health workers in following up on the health of