TAZARA sets new cargo target

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) projects to move 200,000 tonnes of cargo in the 2017/18 financial year from 171,000 tonnes in the same period last year by exploiting new opportunities in the sector.

TAZARA managing director Bruno Chingandu said currently, there are increased opportunities in the railway transport sector such as increased mineral production such as copper, which is fetching around US$7,000 per tonne, and manganese due to favourable economic growth rates and high global prices.

Mr Chingandu said other opportunities that the firm plans to take advantage of to meet its projection, are the passing of the statutory instrument to move 30 percent of heavy and bulk cargo from road to rail in Zambia.

"There are increased opportunities due to streamlined port operations that include working 24 hours attracting ships to Dar port and corridor, among others The authority is banking on exploiting these opportunities," he said recently when Tanzania deputy Minister of Works, Transport and Communications Atashasta Nditiye toured the facilities in…