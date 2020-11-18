Tayali reports HH to ACC

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema has been reported to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) by Economic Equity Party (EEP) leader Chilufya Tayali over graft allegations during the privatisation of national assets.

But UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma says Mr Hichilema’s hands are clean and he will contest next year’s elections.

Mr Tayali wants Mr Hichilema to explain how he allegedly acquired a house belonging to Zambia Industrial and Mining Corporation (ZIMCO) in Lusaka’s Chelston Township and a farm in Kalomo district in Southern Province.

“The person who was supposed to benefit from the house on plot number 77/A/609, was a sitting tenant but never got that house. It appeared Mr Hichilema bought the house,” he said.

Mr Tayali told a media briefing yesterday that Mr Hichilema should explain how he bought the house when he CLICK TO READ MORE