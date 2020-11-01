Taxi driver breaks marriage

PRISCILLA CHIPULU

Ndola

A TAXI driver drove his luck too far when he started having a sexual affair with a married woman who had hired him, a local court has heard.

Trevor Mulopa, 26, appeared in the Chipulukusu Local Court after he was sued for adultery by Kent Banda, 40.

Banda testified that in 2018 he was introduced to Mulopa by his wife, Ruth Phiri, 32, as her permanent taxi driver.

He said when his wife opened a bar, Mulopa was the one who was taking things to the bar.

Banda narrated that his wife even stopped him from going to her bar.

He said his wife would sometimes sleep at the bar claiming that she had many customers. CLICK