Tax obligations fail to offer Kwacha relief

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

TAX obligations that were due last week did not offer relief to the Kwacha, which has continued on its downward trend, financial market analysts have said.

Absa Bank Zambia Plc said the local currency traded defensively throughout the week amid central bank intervention and tax obligations.

"Despite it being a tax week, the local currency traded defensively throughout the previous week amid central bank intervention, which only offered temporary respite. On Friday morning at 08:30 hours, commercial banks quoted the Zambian Kwacha at K18.60 and K18.65 per dollar, same as Thursday's close, to close 15 ngwee lower at K18.75 and K18.80 on the bid and offer respectively on sustained corporate dollar demand