Tax evasion worries Govt

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Kazungula

MINISTER of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu says tax evasion is having a serious toll on the treasury as the public continues to ignore the vice.

Data shows that Zambia loses about US$3 billion annually from tax avoidance and evasion.

“We need to change our attitude towards those who evade tax and regard them as serious criminals, Dr Ng’andu said on Friday and indicated that he will advocate for more serious penalties against people who evade tax. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/