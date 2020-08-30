Tasila to tie knot

ALVIN CHIINGA

Lusaka

WEDDING bells are ringing in Lusaka for President Edgar Lungu’s daughter Tasila Lungu and her fiancé Patrick Mwansa.

Though no date has been fixed for the big event yet, marriage formalities are underway starting with the church.

The couple has been undergoing pre-marriage lessons at St. Ignatius Parish in Lusaka as required in the Catholic Church.

Tasila and her fiancé made public their engagement and subsequent desires to tie the knot through a marriage announcement which was read at the St Ignatius Parish together with four other couples in the church. CLICK