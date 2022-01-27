Tasila free to debate

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

CHAWAMA Member of Parliament (MP) Tasila Mwansa can now freely represent her constituents following a judge’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit which sought to challenge her election on August 12 last year. The Constitutional Court has thrown out losing parliamentary candidate Potiphar Tembo’s application to file out of time an appeal against the Lusaka High Court’s decision to uphold Mrs Mwansa’s selection. “I refuse to exercise my discretion in favour of the applicant to allow him to file the notice of appeal out of time. The application is accordingly dismissed,” Justice Judy Mulongoti said. The court found that Mr Tembo failed to file the notice of appeal within the prescribed 30 days after the High Court delivered judgment in which it upheld Mrs Mwansa’s election. This is in a case Mr Tembo, of United Party for National Development, was seeking an order for leave to file a notice and memorandum of appeal out of time. This was after he lost an election petition before the Lusaka High Court where he was challenging the election of Mrs Mwansa as Chawama Member of Parliament after she polled 35,492 against Mr Tembo’s 20,244 votes. The losing contender petitioned Mrs Mwansa’s election citing various irregularities and malpractices, among them physical attacks, sexual assault and rape on UPND members and ordinary people. But in her defence before Justice Kazimbe Chenda, Mrs Mwansa described the allegations as false, stating that the election results were a reflection of Chawama residents’ choice. On November 19 last year, Justice Chenda upheld the election of Mrs Mwansa contending that the electoral malpractices cited against her by Mr Tembo were not proved to required standards. But Justice Chenda’s judgment did not expressly grant Mr Tembo leave to appeal against the verdict. Ten days later, Mr Tembo filed a notice in the High Court, an application for leave to appeal to the Constitutional Court. But in a ruling on December 29, the High Court dismissed the CLICK TO READ MORE