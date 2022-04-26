Targeting deeper Angola trade ties

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

IT IS recognised that Zambia’s domestic market alone is too small to support sustained higher growth necessary to make a positive mark on the current macro-economic situation. To address this situation, Government has been exploring ways to enhance her historic and fraternal, economic and trade relations with its eight neighbouring countries. The recent milestones, in this regard, include the signing of an addendum to the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) between Zambia and Angola, which was signed in 2016. BTAs are agreements between countries to promote trade and commerce aimed at eliminating trade barriers such as tariffs, import quotas, and export restraints to encourage trade and investment. The addendum, signed on 14, April, 2022, in Luanda, Angola, by Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga and his counterpart, the Minister of Industry Victor Fernandes, unlocks the deadlock that has halted the operationalisation of the BTA for six years.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Mr Mulenga was optimistic that trade between the two countries would improve.

Current trade between Zambia and Angola, in aggregate terms, is about US$ 5 million per annum, a figure that is significantly low when compared to both countries’ trade potential. Zambia and Angola share six geographical borders namely Chavuma, Jimbe, Chingi, Shangombo, Imusho and Sikongo. “The low trade performance between Zambia and Angola, over the years, can be attributed to the non-implementation of key trade instruments such as the BTA. The agreement, uncontestably, remains a vehicle through which trade and investment opportunities in key economic infrastructure will be unlocked and realised,” Mr Mulenga said. Acknowledging that Zambia’s domestic market is too small to support sustained higher growth necessary to reduce poverty, the minister called for strong complementarities between export promotion and private sector development.

“While effective export promotion, including addressing supply-side capacity issues, requires a dynamic private sector, a competitive private sector cannot flourish if it produces only for a small domestic market. The Angolan market, therefore, with a population of about 30 million people and per-capita income of about US$ 1, 700, is a potential lucrative market for Zambia,” Mr Mulenga said. Following the successful bilateral meeting, the two ministers, in a joint communique, underscored the need for the two countries to deepen their trade relations through redefining the existing policy and legal framework for bilateral trade engagements. While acknowledging the low trade volumes between the two countries, the ministers were optimistic that the consensus contained on Article VI of the BTA that deals with market liberalisation will unlock trade opportunities for their agreed list of products. The two countries have listed about 150 products that could be exported duty-free to both countries, covering agriculture, extractive, agro-processing, and manufacturing sectors among others. Further, the ministers instructed that the Bilateral Technical Committee on Trade should be urgently constituted to undertake technical work that is required to facilitate implementation of the agreement. Equally, the private sector was encouraged to intensify efforts aimed at creating mutually beneficial commercial and investment partnerships.Further, the business community is expected to begin focusing their efforts towards creating and exploiting value chains between the two countries and at regional level. Representation from the business community included companies in agriculture, agro-processing and manufacturing. On the side-lines of the ministerial bilateral meeting, a business forum and business-to-business meeting was held by the private sector to explore possible business linkages and synergies within the framework of the existing bilateral and regional value chains.

The private sector was optimistic about the trade opportunities expected to emerge after the signing of the bilateral agreement. This was evidenced in their statements during the plenary of the business forum. Angola’s private sector, representative Alfonso Onde, stated the need to take advantage of the efforts made by both governments to trade more with each other as neighbours. Similarly, Guntila Muleya, a representative of the Zambian private sector, said “The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that we can do business as neighbours without looking far, and thus it is important to leverage on this BTA and do more business with each other.” To promote economic interaction between the two nations, in November 2017, Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) and Angolan Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a cooperation agreement. The objective of the agreement is to increase bilateral relations in economic, industrial and trade. It is also expected to drive the development of trade/industrial transactions for imports and exports and also allow for the exchange of information, including monitoring the development of businesses. In an interview ZACCI president Chabuk,a Kawesha noted that the development of infrastructure will ease access between Zambia and Angola as well as facilitate increased commerce and trade ten-fold from current numbers. To further cement business ties, Mr Mulenga also met with Angola’s Secretary of State in the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Petroleum, Jose Barroso, whom he lobbied to re-open the opportunity for Zambia to own a stake in the Lobito refinery project that will have a capacity of 200,000 barrels per day. This opportunity will guarantee Zambia consistent access to the supply of petroleum on a preferential basis. Angola is building three oil refineries at Soyo, Cabinda, Lobito and will upgrade the Luanda refinery, which all have a combined capacity of 360,000 barrels per day.

In the same light, Mr Mulenga also lobbied for the supply of refined petroleum and diesel to Zambia, with a view for Zambia to have access to oil at concessional prices. The Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry will facilitate the engagement of the ministries responsible for energy and oil in the two countries to actualise this development. Concluding his trip to Angola, Mr Mulenga is optimistic that the mission will be fruitful and remain a vehicle through which historic and fraternal trade relations will be enhanced.