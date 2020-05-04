Target is Olympics

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

FOR many athletes, reaching the Olympics is the ultimate accomplishment. That is also the ambition for sprinter Suwilanji Mpondela.

But there is no rush for Suwilanji, 20. She is sticking to the plans set up for her by her national team coach, Douglas Kalembo.

“We have set targets because I don’t want to be one of those names that comes on the scene, wins medals and then just loses it because of rushing everything,” Suwilanji, the daughter of long-serving Zambia Athletics (ZA) president Elias Mpondela, said.

Suwilanji, who specialises in the 100 metres and relay races, has represented the country at a number of regional and