Target hotspots

THE informal sector is key to any economy in the world. It must, therefore, be kept vibrant. The need to do so is more pronounced now than ever before because of the threat of COVID-19.

According to the International Labour Organisation’s Women and Men in the Informal Economy 2002, the informal economy makes a real contribution to economic growth. Although individual incomes of informal workers are often low, cumulatively informal activities contribute significantly to the gross domestic product of respective countries.

Therefore, the gesture by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and other cooperating partners to partner with the Lusaka City Council to pilot the Safe Markets project is commendable.

Markets are COVID-19 hotspots because of the huge numbers of people who frequent these trading places. They must, therefore, be kept safe.

The Safe Markets project, designed to make markets COVID-19-compliant, will start with Nyumba Yanga, Chilenje and Lilanda markets.

It is common sense that production and trade go hand in hand. Producers will thrive if there is demand. In this case, producers of agricultural produce will be motivated by the available ready markets, who are the marketeers and customers who patronise markets for the produce.

Trade brings the consumer and producer and seller together and there is mutual gain when transactions take place.

People prefer trading in markets because, firstly, it is cheaper to do so. One rents trading space instead of having to build a whole stall. Secondly, paying rent means the activity is legal and is therefore protected by law.

In addition, the local authority has the obligation to keep the trading environment safe. The third reason is that markets provide consumer choice. With choice comes competition and quality service.

Markets are run by local authorities which collect the rentals paid by marketeers. By creating an environment of clean and safe trading, the local authority is also meeting its obligation of running markets for the benefit of both the marketeers and consumers.

The UNDP on the other hand promotes development at community, national, regional and international levels.

By responding to the threat to health and livelihoods caused by COVID-19, UNDP is fulfilling its mandate.

The UNDP bought into the project because it is part of its mandate of promoting development at community level.

The gesture by UNDP and the governments of Ireland and Sweden, which have provided financial support, is a welcome move as COVID is real and has been a source of concern for about a year. Traders and shoppers know that because markets are hotspots for the spread of the virus but for many, there was no alternative to this source of trading.

Oddly, though, mask utilisation by marketeers and customers has been very poor. This has compelled some clients to think twice about buying their needs from markets where the risk of infection is high.

This is why the initiative by the local authority in Lusaka is a laudable move both for business and for continuity of life in general.

Market traders and customers need to feel protected when they are in the marketplace. This project will instil that confidence.

This support should, however, not be taken for granted. It can end if implementation is poor. So the market traders and the customers must play their part by adhering to the guidelines that are, in fact, already in place.

People should not adhere to guidelines only when they are being watched or they are on camera. They must at all times be on guard.

The success of this project covering the three markets is key to attracting more support, all of which is for the good of respective communities across the country.