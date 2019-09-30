Tap into Eastern Province potential, urges minister

KELLY NJOMBO, Chipata

STAKEHOLDERS in Eastern Province need to find alternative solutions that will ensure the province is economically self-sustainable and food-secure through a viable agricultural value chain.

Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu said despite the province being endowed with vast natural resources, poverty levels still remain high.

In a speech read for him by provincial assistant secretary Royd Tembo during the Indaba Agricultural Policy and Research Institute (IAPRI) workshop on developing an action plan for agriculture development in Eastern Province, Mr Zulu said concerted efforts are vital to enhance productivity CLICK TO READ MORE