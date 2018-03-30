Tap in vast wealth potential – Lungu

HONE SIAME, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has urged the international community to strengthen economic cooperation with Zambia to create more wealth and jobs for Zambians.

The head of State said there is still vast potential for enhanced bilateral cooperation especially in agriculture, water management, human resources development, health, energy and aviation.

He said Zambia values the warm relations it shares with the international community and that Government is keen to exploit areas of cooperation with other countries in its national development agenda.