MELODY MUPETA, MUCHINGA PROVINCE

AN INVESTOR from Tanzania has embarked on establishing an oil processing plant in Nakonde district at a cost of US$500,000.

The investor has registered his company with the Zambia Development Agency.

Nakonde Member of Parliament Yizukanji Siwanzi said in an interview yesterday that the investor is projecting to employ about 500 local people, of whom 50 will