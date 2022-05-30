Tanzania-Zambia gas pipeline welcome

ZAMBIA’S demand for energy has been rising steadily over the years due to increased economic activities at micro and macro levels. At micro level, many citizens have been engaging in economic activities such as welding, carpentry, barbershops, and bars, including other businesses which require electricity to run effectively. On the other hand, mining and commercial agriculture at macro level have equally been on the rise, further pushing up the demand for energy, mostly electricity and fuel.

But the unfortunate aspect has been the dependency on hydro electricity due to insignificant investments in other sources of energy. With around 2,800 megawatts of installed electricity generation capacity, of which 85 percent is hydro-based, most economic activities get adversely affected every time Zambia has a power deficit due to reduced generation in times of drought.

In 2015, for instance, the country experienced one of the worst power outages in history which afflicted businesses after an erratic rainy season. The poor rains between October and March left reservoir water levels very low, mainly at Kariba Dam, resulting in power outages of between eight and 14 hours a day. Against this backdrop, President Hakainde Hichilema’s government has a solution which Zambians have been yearning for, for many years. Minister of Energy Peter Kapala has broken the good news that Zambia and Tanzania are conferring on prospects of building a US$1.5 billion 1,000 kilometre-long gas pipeline through which to import gas from the East African nation, which has about 53 trillion cubic feet of gas.

Recently, Mr Kapala was in Tanzania, where he laid ground for a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to construct the gas pipeline after meeting his counterpart in that country, January Makamba. Previously, there have also been considerations of inking an MoU which is expected to be signed next month to assess the practicality of natural gas and oil pipelines with Namibia. “You will recall that I have previously mentioned our earlier discussions and tentative agreements with our colleagues in Namibia over potential piped gas and piped oil imports,” Mr Kapala said. Going by the minister’s remarks, the natural gas and oil pipelines will most likely run from Namibia’s coastal town of Walvis Bay to Lusaka, carrying over 350 million cubic feet of feedstock for power plants per day. The gas from Namibia is expected to be utilised for power generation purposes while the oil pipeline will help reduce the cost of petroleum products in Zambia. This project is expected to be completed in three to four years, and its main gas and oil station is planned for Lusaka. President Hichilema’s government is yet again deliberating with oil-rich Angola the possibility of a gas pipeline and co-owning the 200,000 barrels a day capacity Lobito Refinery project.

All these progressive endeavours have been made in just about nine months that the United Party for National Development has been in government. So, when governing party members, ministers and other senior government officials, including many well-meaning Zambians, call for patience, they know what is in the offing. Yes, prices of petroleum products have risen over the past couple of months, but this is due to uncontrollable external factors such as the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The gas from Tanzania and Namibia will reduce our dependency on hydro power and load-shedding effects on businesses as well as in homes. So there is no need for anyone to be unleashing tantrums at the new dawn administration. Zambians should accord this government an opportunity to sweep the mess left by its predecessor. With time, the current cost of petroleum products will plummet, considering the reformist measures President Hichilema’s administration is putting in place.

They say patience pays!