Tanzania, Zambia demolish shops

ESTHER MSETEKA, Nakonde

THE demolishing of over 600 trading shops built on the buffer zone will help bring sanity and curb smuggling activities at Nakonde and Tunduma border posts, Nakonde district administrative officer Alex Sinkala has said.

A buffer zone is a border line which separates two countries.

Last November, President Edgar Lungu and his Tanzanian counterpart, John Magufuli, made a commitment to demolishing and relocating all traders on the buffer zone.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/