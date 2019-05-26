Tamara, Joseph: Couple with difference

HOW WE MET with KAPALA CHISUNKA

Lusaka

TAMARA and Joseph Kabali are remarkably open about their marriage.

Sitting at an upmarket restaurant at East Park Mall in Lusaka, they both freely talk about their love making and the importance of sex in a marriage.

Tamara says transparency in any marriage should include talking about sex.

“Transparency should be in everything, including sex. When the performance is bad, I should be open and transparent enough with my husband and tell him that the performance was not good,” she says.

Tamara says the couple has devised a rating system for their love-making with a score sheet of 10, and they both rate each other to ensure that they perform to the best of each other's satisfaction.