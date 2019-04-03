Talking tourism development

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

IN 1979, the Ministry of Tourism was created to provide planning, coordination and management oversight on the affairs of tourism in the country, a year after the first Tourism Master Plan was developed.

Historically, the ministry was initially a department under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The first minister of Tourism was Rodgers Sakuhuka with Gwendoline Konie as the first Permanent Secretary and Leslie Mbula as the under-secretary.

In 2003, the Ministry of Tourism was joined with that of Environment to form the Ministry of Tourism, Environment and Natural Resources (MTENR).

In 2011, the tourism department was moved to the Ministry of Broadcasting and Information to form the Ministry of Broadcasting, Information and Tourism (MIBT). Later, it was moved to form the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism (MFAT).