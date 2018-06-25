Talking to death

Dear editor,

ALLOW me to convey my deep-felt condolences to the families of the Black Mountain victims. May they find strength in the Almighty God to endure the painful loss of their loved ones.

In the background of this sad development lies an ugly picture of what we have become as a nation when we look at the balance between mere politicking and an honest search for solutions to the problems that we have.

Our nation is beleaguered by greed, selfishness and the like, chocking the wheels of development and common good in the process.

The controversy surrounding the Black Mountain speaks volumes of the cheap and selfish interest by the so-called concerned stakeholders who deliberately chose to ignore the element of safety of operations at the accident site. In a way, their careless talk has given birth to death of innocent precious souls.

It is common knowledge that talking too much and reasoning are inversely related. At this moment, the best way to give a befitting send-off to our departed brothers is not to dwell on witch-hunting and fault-finding but to find ways and means on how such accidents can be prevented in future.

In my opinion, there is need to build capacity of the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU). In my view, looking at the growing magnitude of disasters in our nation, the status of this institution should change from being a unit to something bigger, and each component of the disaster management cycle should be a unit with well-trained manpower.

This will help address the growing challenges of reducing risks of disasters. It is on this basis that I feel the disaster risk reduction should be strengthened given numerous disasters the country is experiencing, some of which are induced by climate change.

May the Almighty God help us as a nation.

ALFRED

Solwezi