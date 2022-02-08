Talking points: Arrows’ grit, pitches flooded

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

FIVE weeks ago, when the league went on a 14-day recess, Green Buffaloes were still enjoying the luxury of being at the summit despite their dismal run. Now five more games after the re-start, they are 11 points off the top and out of the top four. Quite amazing!

Well, unless you have been so detached from Buffaloes’ reality, their run is no secret and their loss to Kabwe Warriors on Saturday is nothing strange. They have lost six of their last 10 games.

Are they really worth talking about anymore? Maybe not. Still, there was plenty to talk about from the weekend action in the Super League.

ARROWS SHOW GRIT

Red Arrows’ will to charge for the title this year can best be seen from how they react in a losing position and that was perfectly shown in their comeback draw against Konkola Blades.

You could blame them for being wasteful in the first half when they had the Blades defence at the ropes for a good 30 minutes, but their reaction to turn things around within just six minutes of losing the game.

You must credit Chisi Mbewe for taking risks upfront when he decided to take off a reliable James Chamanga for CLICK TO READ MORE