Tales of child refugees

FRANCIS LUNGU, Kaoma

ANGOLAN refugee brothers Lawrence Pasela, 21, and Chibinda Santos, 18, based at Mayukwayukwa Refugee Settlement in Kaoma, Western Province, have little idea of what their country of origin, well that of their parents, looks like.The two were born at Mayukwayukwa, which is one of Africa’s oldest refugee settlements having been established in 1966 by the Zambian overnment to accommodate Angolan refugees fleeing armed conflict but now includes other nationalities like the Congolese, Rwandans, Burundians, Somalis and Ugandans.

The Office of the Commissioner for Refugees under the Ministry of Home Affairs puts the current population of Mayukwayukwa Refugee Settlement at over 13, 000. This includes refugees and former refugees.

Out of this, 6,800 are Congolese while 6,000 are former Angolan refugees, 214 are Burundians and the rest are Rwandans and Somalis. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/