Taking over Mopani

NKOMBO KACHEMBA

Kitwe

A WATERSHED event took place in the mining sector two weeks ago when Government announced it had – through its investment arm ZCCMIH – bought off Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) from the Swiss mining giant, Glencore.

Through an off-taker agreement, Glencore sold all its shares in MCM to Government at US$1.5 billion. Under the agreement, the copper produced by MCM will be sold to Glencore, and 10 percent of the sales will go towards servicing the debt until it is fully paid.

It has also been agreed that 20 percent of the copper produced at MCM will be retained in the country to promote value addition.

To some, the move by Government is controversial, chiefly for the reason that Zambia vigorously pursued a privatisation policy over two decades

ago, and Government had little to do with mining, as far as owning and running the mines is concerned.

As expected, the deal has created an opinion divide, with some praising it as “long overdue”, while others are already predicting Government’s failure to properly run the mine.

But first, how did the country arrive at this? It is important to understand how the mining sector has evolved over the century.