Taking in Joburg Film Festival

November 30, 2019
FILM lovers during the opening of the Joburg Film Festival at Nelson Mandela Square.

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka
DESPITE the growth in popularity of Bollywood and Nollywood, the American film industry of Hollywood remains the dominant force.
With that, local films must find a way of getting visibility.
South Africa has a way of promoting its own film industry by having a variety of local and international film festivals every year.
The country has about 20 film festivals which take place at various screening venues across the country.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

