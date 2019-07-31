Taking health services to inmates

BRIAN MOOYA, Kabwe

WHO says inmates are not entitled to health services? Despite their incarceration, inmates, just like any other person, are entitled to quality health services.

This is by virtue of them being human beings and as supported by various local and international statutes and protocols.

For instance, Article 25 (1) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) states that “every person has a right to a standard of living adequate for the health and well-being of himself and of his family including food, clothing, housing and medical care and necessary social services and the right to security in the event of unemployment, sickness, disability, widowhood, old age or other lack of livelihood in circumstances beyond his control.”

One interesting thing worth noting is that these health services should be the same for all human beings regardless of their social status and/or their physical location, and this includes inmates.

For instance, Rule 24 (2) of the Nelson Mandela Rules states that "[Prison] Health-care services should be organised in close relationship to the general public health administration and in a way that ensures continuity of treatment and care, including for HIV, tuberculosis and other infectious diseases, as well as for drug dependence."