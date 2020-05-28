Take worship to church

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

SOME stakeholders in Kitwe have proposed to suspend churches from conducting prayers in classrooms which will be used by learners once schools reopen next week.

The stakeholders made the proposals yesterday during a consultative meeting to review the COVID-19 measures that the Ministry of General Education has put in place.

Chingola Municipal Council public health director Daniel Mwanza said churches should be suspended from congregating in schools so as not to compromise on the efforts that Government is making to protect the learners.

He said congregants who attend church services in classrooms should consider congregating in