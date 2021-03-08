Take up aquaculture, women, youths told

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

WITH the country having a fish deficit of 87,000 metric tonnes annually, Mpeni Farm has advised farmers to consider venturing into the aquaculture sector.

Mpeni Farm director Joyce Tembo said youths and women should take advantage of opportunities in the sector to sustain their livelihood.

Mrs Tembo said in an interview recently that market for fish farmers is not a challenge due to sufficient demand.

“Fish farming is the way to go, especially for youths and women, particularly now with Government encouraging people to venture into the sector to contribute to the growth of the economy,” she said.

“The shortage of fish in the country gives an opportunity for growth, which can help the country stop importing and CLICK TO READ MORE