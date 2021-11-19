Take the bull by its horns

VICE-PRESIDENT WK Mutale Nalumango says it is embarrassing for Zambia to have the lowest number of women in Parliament in the sub-Saharan region. Indeed it is, and also worrisome, especially that women comprise more than 50 percent of the country’s population. Needless to say, having women in decision-making positions is good for development. Research has shown that countries with more women in decision-making positions tend to develop faster in comparison to those with glaring gender inequalities. This can be seen from countries like Sweden and Rwanda that have more women in decision-making positions and have scored highly in terms of development. It has been proven that gender balance helps to bring diverse and yet complementary perspectives to the development agenda. Due to its importance to development, there has been a lot of advocacy around gender equality across the globe. Many organisations have come on board to advocate gender equality at various levels and disciplines of life. In a bid to bridge the gender gap, Zambia has in place the Gender Equality and Equity Act, among other measures. At regional level, Zambia is a signatory to the SADC protocol on gender and development, which requires that women achieve 50 percent representation in decision-making positions at parliamentary and local government levels. It is, however, disheartening that 13 years after Zambia signed the SADC protocol, the country is trailing in the region on the number of women in decision-making positions. Currently Parliament has only 24 women against 141 men. What is even more embarrassing is that a country like Rwanda, which experienced disruption through a genocide, can now boast of the highest number of female members of Parliament at 61.3 percent as of December 2020. Why should Zambia, which has enjoyed peace for over five decades, lag so far behind? There is certainly urgent need for all stakeholders to get back to the drawing board and deal with challenges that are impeding women from taking part in politics and ascending to decision-making positions. It is a known fact that the political environment in the country gets toxic especially during elections, characterised by cyberbullying, vulgar language and violence. This has kept many women with potential at bay. Unlike their daring male counterparts, many women would rather recline into their safe cocoons than expose themselves to the toxic environment. This is how come many women are shying away from politics. What is even more worrying is that the numbers of women in Parliament have reduced from about 21 percent in the previous Parliament to 18 percent in the current one. This makes it very difficult for the appointing authorities to appoint more women in decision-making positions. The appointing authorities can only work with what is available. If women do not take part in politics, how can they be appointed into the executive because the President can only nominate up to 8 MPs? Women, therefore, need to get into the ring and battle it out with men to get to Parliament and indeed other decision-making positions. The election of the Vice-President and the first female speaker must inspire hope that there are opportunities for women who put themselves in the limelight. Women must understand that if gender equality is to be attained in this country, they need to be proactive and aggressive. As rightly noted by the Vice-President, gender equality will never be delivered to them on a silver platter. While we bemoan the toxic political environment, women must realise that this may never change as long as women stay away. Actually women should purpose to enter politics and bring the sanity that they desire to see. The more people who believe in civilised politics get involved, the more sanity will be restored. Going by the dwindling figures of women in political decision-making positions, there’s need for the womenfolk and all stakeholders to take the bull by its horns and change the embarrassing gender equality narrative.