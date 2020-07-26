Take stand, fight COVID-19

THE 472 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in a single day do not represent good news for Zambia. One does not need the help of a graph to understand that the coronavirus cases in the country are increasing to alarming levels.

This goes to show that the clarion calls for people to adhere to health measures are still landing on deaf ears.

If it will take us repeating the call for people to change their ways and adhere to health measures, let it be so.

COVID-19 messages have now reached far and wide and there is no excuse for citizens to play dumb to the threat of the virus.

The deaths, which in March stood at two, have now increased to 139.

The latest record of 472 is a wakeup call to all and sundry that the threat of COVID-19 is still as strong as it was when the country first recorded two cases in March.

We commend the Ministry of Health for the mass testing which has started to reveal the scale of vulnerability among communities.

According to yesterday’s update, the country also recorded three brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

The minister also stated that 15 patients in various health facilities are very ill with one in a critical condition.

The negative attitude among most citizens towards COVID-19 health measures has affected the effort Government has been making in trying to stop the spread of the disease.

Though the figures of recoveries are encouraging, it is still important that we observe health measures to increase the chances of people recovering.

So far, the recoveries stand at 1,953 as at yesterday. The country recorded 12 recoveries from Lusaka.

Yesterday’s report shows that the disease has spread across the line of rail with Lusaka taking a big chunk at 389 cases.

We commend other stakeholders working with the Ministry of Health to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 like ministries of Local Government and Home Affairs.

The special community operations announced by Dr Chilufya to be conducted in conjunction with the two ministries are welcome.

“The operations will be similar to those which were conducted in Kafue and Nakonde. We will conduct the operations where we have seen to be epicentres so that we manage to take out all the positives and isolate them either in their homes or designated isolation facilities,” Dr Chilufya said.

Indeed, the operations are important and deserve the full support of members of the community.

The directive by the minister to all district directors of health to work with their colleagues and ensure that there is strict adherence to COVID-19 measures whenever they are dealing with any public gathering is also a good move.

Nothing beats teamwork in fighting COVID-19 and we implore members of the public to protect their lives and those of their loved ones.

People should not think that COVID-19 is there to affect others not them. The disease does not choose, it affects everyone.

Therefore, to think that it is not necessary to follow health measures only ends up helping the spread of COVID-19.

Like we have always said, no-one should drop their guard.

We also urge the Ministry of Health to test more people because the 76,072 since March is not good enough to combat the disease.

We know there could be financial and logistical challenges, but when one looks at the scale of devastation the disease is causing, it is only fair to throw everything but the kitchen sink.