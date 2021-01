PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

ZAMBIANS have been advised to stop treating severe cases of COVID-19 at home but take them to isolation centres.

The number of coronavirus deaths has increased in the last few weeks because some patients are being taken to health facilities late.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda said home isolation is only meant for people with mild symptoms and that taking patients to health facilities will

