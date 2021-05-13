Take pride in local products, urges Yaluma

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

BUY local products to help Zambian businesses and the economy recover from the impact of coronavirus, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma has said.

Mr Yaluma said COVID-19 has had negative effects on the performance of the global economy and the Zambian economy is not an exception.

Mr Yaluma said yesterday at the launch of the Proudly Zambian Campaign (PZC) catalogue at Mulungushi International Conference Centre.

“In response to the weakening economic performance, Government has put in place an Economic Recovery Programme (ERP) aimed at restoring economic growth to three percent by 2022,” he said.

"It is, therefore, my sincere plea that we all rally behind this campaign that seeks to support the recovery of Zambia's local businesses. I wish to call upon all citizens, businesses and institutions to take 'Pride in our Products' and think local first by buying proudly Zambian products and